DStv and GOtv customers on the lower packages; DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli can now look forward to the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, 23 April, 2022. Top English Premier League matches usually air on the higher DStv and GOtv packages, so this is definitely a great treat for the Gunners or Red Devils fans on the lower packages.

Both teams are in a three-way race with Tottenham Hotspur for the final Champions league berth – the fourth position on the league table.

Tottenham and Arsenal are currently placed 4th and 5th on the league table. Though the North London bitter rivals are tied on 57 points from 32 games, Tottenham has a superior goal difference of 18 to Arsenal’s 10.

Manchester United on the other hand has played one more match than both teams, yet they trail by three points and are in danger of missing out on Europe’s premier competition.