English Premier League leaders Arsenal are among clubs monitoring the progress of Nigeria-eligible forward, Michael Olise ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail UK.

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Belgian international, Leandro Trossard from Brighton after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk who was snatched up by Chelsea despite initially leading the race for his signature.

Olise has continued to produce great performances for Crystal Palace and his recent terrific goal against Manchester United, from a free-kick has alerted many suitors.

A number of clubs are keen on the player who was invited to the Nigerian national team in 2021 and Arsenal are keen to explore that opportunity.

Olise has directly participated in six goals (2 goals, 4 assists) in eighteen Premier League matches this season.

Per the report, Palace reached an agreement with Olise last year to remove a £35million buy-out clause from his deal, meaning the club are not contractually obliged to accept a bid if it matches the release fee.

Olise was born to a Nigerian father in England and is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles though he is provisionally cap-tied to France.