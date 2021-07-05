Arsenal have jumped ahead of the queue of clubs interested in snapping up Nigeria’s prolific striker Paul Onuachu from Belgian side KRC Genk, says The Athletic.

West Ham United were believed to be leading the race for Onuachu after several local media outlets reported recently that the striker’s agent arrived in London to negotiate personal terms with the Hammers.

Newly promoted Watford have also been linked with the Nigerian international as the Hornets look to put together a squad solid enough to withstand the difficult challenge of the English Premier League.

It is, however, now an advantage to Arsenal as the Gunners should have no trouble coughing out the €30 million transfer fee that Genk have slapped on the 27-year-old.

It is also a well-known fact that Arsenal are Onuachu’s favourite club in England.

And with the Gunners likely to offload Academy graduate Eddie Nketiah this summer, Onuachu, who netted 35 goals in Belgium this past season, could be the perfect replacement.

His excellent performances helped him win a few awards, including the Ebony Shoe for the best African player in Belgium.

The Super Eagles striker joined Genk from Danish club FC Midtjylland two years ago for only €6 million.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.