Bukayo Saka’s proposed new deal with Premier League club, Arsenal would see the versatile winger earn 10 times his current wages, according to reports.

The electronic edition of The Sun said the Gunners will offer the exciting teenager a new five-year deal, which would see him remain at the Emirates Stadium until, at least, 2025 and he would earn £30, 000 a week (approximately N731.6 million per annum) if an agreement is struck.

Though Saka had forced his way into the Gunners’s first team, his current yearly earnings is around £150,000 per season because he is only in the second year of his professional contract which he signed in the 2018-2019 season, three months after he became a scholar.

The Emirates Stadium outfit are offering the Hale End Academy fresh terms as they look to fend off interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich who are reportedly monitoring his situation.

The 18-year-old Saka has 16 months to run on his current contract with the north London club.

He has appeared in 28 official matches for the Gunners in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.