Arsenal beat Wolves at Molineux 1-0 on Thursday in the English Premier League (EPL), thanks to a first-half Gabriel Magalhaes goal.

In spite of playing much of the second half down a man, Arsenal took the lead in the 25th minute when Gabriel poked home from close range.

This was after a goalmouth scramble which followed a corner-kick by the visitors.

It was Arsenal’s first goal in all competitions since Bukayo Saka scored in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Saka nearly teed Alexandre Lacazette up for Arsenal’s second just before half-time after a nice team move.

But the France forward’s first-time shot was right at Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and the Gunners settled for a 1-0 lead at the break.

A frantic second half saw Mikel Arteta’s side left to finish with 10 players after Gabriel Martinelli was shown two yellow cards in succession in the 69th minute.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was Arsenal’s 12th red card since Arteta’s first match in charge in December 2019.

This is by far the most in the Premier League in that span, with Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton a distant second with seven each.

In spite of going down a man, Lacazette found himself in on goal seconds later with only Sa to beat, but his curling effort on Wolves goal flew just outside of the far post.

The hosts took advantage of the extra man and piled on the pressure to the Gunners defence in the final 10 minutes.

Aaron Ramsdale made nice reflex saves, while Rob Holding cleared a goalbound effort off the line.

Victory lifted Arsenal into fifth place with 39 points from 22 games, while Wolves, who could have gone above the Gunners, remain in eighth position.(Reuters/NAN)