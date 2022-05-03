Arsenal has reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen during this summer’s transfer window.

The Nigeria international has been in impressive form for his Italian club during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal is expected to be in the market for a couple of new forwards this summer, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract next month.

Man United has also been strongly linked with Osimhen, as the Red Devils will lose Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer, while the futures of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are unclear.

A recent report claimed that the Red Devils were leading the race for the 23-year-old, who still has more than three years left to run on his contract in Naples.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal has overtaken Man United to move into pole position for the attacker’s signature during this summer’s transfer window.

The forward is allegedly ‘aware’ of interest from the Emirates Stadium, but Mikel Arteta’s side will likely have to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League table in order to stand a chance of signing him.