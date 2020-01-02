English Premier League club, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

Scouts In Attendance has informed that Gunners scouts have watched the last six matches played by Rangers and has suggested that the Scottish Premiership side are more likely to be running the rule over Aribo than his teammate Glen Kamara, who used to play for Arsenal youth teams. The Nigeria international has started the last six games played by Rangers in all competitions – against Celtic (2), Young Boys, Motherwell, Hibernian and Kilmarnock FC – and contributed to four goals (1 goal, 3 assists). Following an excellent season at Charlton Athletic, Aribo was on the radar of several Premier League clubs not limited to Arsenal and Manchester City, but was convinced by manager Steven Gerrard to make the move to Scotland last summer.