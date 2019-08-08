Arsenal has rejected a £30 million (N13,230,000,000) bid for Super Eagles’ star, Alex Iwobi from Premier League rivals, Everton.

The 23-year-old was reportedly considering his future at the club, following the arrival of Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee.

The Ivorian international arrival had put Iwobi’s chance of regular game time in danger. With Emery set to go with the 4-2-3-1 formation, Iwobi is likely to be on the bench this season.

However, Everton was ready to offer him a chance of regular football that will aid his development and had made a bid in the range of £30 million for him according to SkySports.

Although it was not known yet if Arsenal was willing to let Iwobi leave, the club was reportedly working on a loan move for Philippe Coutinho and that could signal the end of Iwobi’s time at Arsenal.

Iwobi made his debut for Arsenal in 2015 and had made over 100 league appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

Arsenal has Nicolas Pepe, but wasn’t ready to allow Iwobi leave or leave on a cheap.

The Toffees were now expected to return with an improved bid, as they attempt to land a new attacker before Friday’s 5pm deadline.