Arsenal has sacked manager Unai Emery after just 18 months in charge of the Premier League club.

Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed interim head coach.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand,” Josh Kroenke said in a statement published on the Arsenal website.

“We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

Arsenal have made a disappointing start to the current campaign and are 8th in the Premier League.

On Thursday night the club lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, with the club enduring itd longest winless run since February 1992.

At full-time the Spaniard was jeered by the sparse Emirates crowd, with some supporters holding ‘Emery Out’ posters.

“Now our moment is not good,” Emery said after the defeat. “I can understand the criticism about the team and about me. We are not in a good moment.”

Emery joined Arsenal in May 2018 having left Paris Saint-Germain after guiding them to the Ligue 1 title. He replaced Arsene Wenger, who departed after 22-years in charge of the north London club.

Arsenal reached the Europa League final in his first season in charge – losing 4-1 to London rivals Chelsea – but missed out on a place in the top four.

The club spent over £100m in the transfer market this summer but has made a poor start to the current campaign, winning just four of it’s opening 13 Premier League matches.