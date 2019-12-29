Arsenal will welcome back Calum Chambers from suspension for today’s Premier League clash with London rivals, Chelsea.

Defender Chambers missed the Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth, having picked up his fifth top-flight booking of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed on the hamstring injury, which sidelined him at the Vitality Stadium, while Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are absent.

Chelsea’s full-backs, Marcos Alonso and Reece James, will be given last-minute fitness checks ahead of the short trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Alonso and James missed out on the Blues’ 2-0 home loss to Southampton on Boxing Day through injury, and will be handed late fitness tests.

Boss Frank Lampard could rotate resources again to combat the festive fixture glut, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic possibly restored to the starting line-up.

Chelsea are still up and down, with significant class and real quality. I touched on it last week, but Willian has been class this season – he was left out and they lose at home to Southampton. They are in a better shape organisationally. The movement of Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic will cause problems. They have nice pace and nice balance, while Jorginho and N’Golo Kante have been good when they have time on the ball.

Chelsea are very limited to the changes they can make – the three at back worked at Tottenham, but didn’t work against Southampton. There are too many mistakes within the defence, but let’s switch it back to Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka may be off, so he picked what he thought was the best balance in midfield. As much as I like what Matteo Guendouzi has, he has been poor and struggled at times, but he will come good and may come back into the fold at some point. You see that he had to play Bukayo Saka at left back, but he has done very well considering he is an attacker.

Alexandre Lacazette is back in the team, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring, but Lacazette was sluggish – he needed that game. Mesut Ozil was subbed but wasn’t finding the space, so you can see why. I enjoyed the desire and a bit of fight from the Arsenal team I saw at Bournemouth. This should lift the big players. He could make a few changes, but my heart is ruling my head here.