Following Wilfred Ndidi’s outstanding performance for Leicester City in the Foxes 9-0 annihilation of Southampton on Friday night, Arsenal fans have expressed their admiration for the super eagles’ defensive midfielder, hence, urging their club to sign him.

Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell, Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, and James Maddison were all excellent for the Midlands side, but one player that caught the attention of Arsenal fans was the Nigerian international.

However, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to call for the Gunners’ board to sign the 22-year-old in the near future.

A Twitter user with the name Walt Banger urged the Arsenal board to sign Ndidi.

“Give them Ozil and Xhaka and see what happens. We can take Madison and Ndidi”, he wrote.

“Would love to have Ndidi and Maddison at Arsenal,” another Arsenal fan Afcbreezy stated.

Paul Arsenal simply wrote, “Arsenal I hope we are watching Ndidi.

Guccini tweeted, “Xhaka + £50mill for Ndidi @Arsenal.”

“Arsenal needs to get Ndidi in next season,” Meroe added.

Ndidi, who had 8.46 whoscored.com rating against the Saints on Friday night, has been a mainstay in Brendan Rogers’ team this season totaling 10 appearances for Leicester City scoring 2 goals in the process.

Lastly, the Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr will be banking on him to replicate his impressive form on the international stage as the Nigerian team prepares for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Republic of Benin and Lesotho in November.