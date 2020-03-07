Football fans are in for a treat this weekend as games from the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A will be broadcast live on GOtv.

The games, scheduled to hold from March 6-8, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium today, at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

A fascinating game lies in prospect in the Serie A when the defending champions, Juventus will travel to face Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara tomorrow. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5 at 6pm.

Also today, Real Betis will host Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín Stadium. The game kicks off at 9pm on SuperSport Select 4.