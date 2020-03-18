Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has revealed his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Starting XI, with one Nigeria international making the cut.

The Hale End Academy product has impressed in his first full season with Arsenal and finds time to play EA Sports FIFA 20 when he’s not on the football pitch.

Saka has gone for a 4-2-3-1 formation, a system frequently utilised by the Arsenal coaches, and has picked Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker in goal.

Kyle Walker and Andy Robertson are the right and left backs, respectively, while he surprisingly chose Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld to partner Paolo Maldini in central defence.

Saka put Leicester City’s Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi and Netherlands legend, Ruud Gullit, as the two central defensive midfielders.

The teenager has hinted that his preferred position is the left midfield/left winger role after naming himself in that position and he is joined by Raheem Sterling (right midfield) and Kaka as the central attacking midfielder.

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker, Ronaldo, is named in attack.