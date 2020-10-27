Former Arsenal midfielder, Andrey Arshavin has hailed the qualities of Victor Moses and believes that the Chelsea-owned winger will make an impact in the Russian Premier League this season.

Spartak Moscow were in the market for a right-sided player in the recently concluded transfer window and have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Moses on a season-long loan with an option to buy him permanently next year.

The former Nigeria international is already off and running at Spartak, needing only 67 minutes to open his account for the Muscovites.