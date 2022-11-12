From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Joint security agencies, comprising the army, police, Department of State Services (DSS), among others, have resolved to deploy a special squad, codenamed Security and Safety Teams to protect all the assets and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide.

Miffed by the renewed attacks on the offices and facilities of the commission, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), during the emergency meeting held last week at the INEC’s office, resolved to do everything to checkmate such occurrences again.

The resolution was contained in a communique issued after the meeting, signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Security Committee of INEC, Maj Gen Modibbo A Alkali (retd) and made available to newsmen.

They also warned that decisive lawful action shall be taken against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations.

“With 105 days to the 2023 General Election, the meeting noted with grave concerns the recent attacks on INEC facilities in Ogun and Osun States. Similarly troubling is the rising incidents of attacks on supporters and facilities of political parties, ostensibly by political opponents, so soon into the five-month period for campaign rallies, processions and meetings as provided in the INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

“It is even more worrisome that these are happening as several electoral activities that will precede the elections are in progress such as the display of the register of voters for claims and objections nationwide.

“Following extensive reports, reviews and deliberations, the meeting arrived at the following resolutions: Security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing and utilisation of same to stem further sabotage. Deployment of joint Security and Safety Teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide forthwith.

“The teams will include, among others, the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence and the Federal Fire Service. In addition to the measures already taken for the arrest and prosecution of offenders, the Inspector General of Police, as head of the lead agency in internal security, shall convene a meeting of all political parties, candidates and other critical stakeholders to reiterate the imperative of peaceful campaign and to convey the enforcement measures to be taken against violators.

“Decisive lawful action shall be taken against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations, including the prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Those already arrested will face prosecution immediately. The meeting appealed to Nigerians to continue to support INEC and the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the 2023 General Election,” the communique read.

Meanwhile, the commission has dismissed the purported investigation of criminal forfeiture against the presidential candidates.

INEC, in the statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, urged the public to ignore it.

“Press release purported to have been issued by the commission has been trending online since Friday. It claims that the commission has commenced an investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming general election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of the same to determine a possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

“We wish to state categorically that the said press release did not emanate from the commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press releases from the commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles. The public is advised to ignore the press release,” the commission appealed in the statement.