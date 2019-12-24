An arsonist, Liu Chunlu, who set a fire in a KTV bar in South China’s Guangdong Province that killed 18 people, was executed on Tuesday, according to a local court.

The death sentence of Chunlu has been reviewed and approved by the Supreme People’s Court (SPC), the country’s top court.

According to the Guangdong High People’s Court, Chunlu was executed on Tuesday.

The Court said due to personal dissatisfaction, Chunlu removed the oil pipe of his motorcycle parked at KTV bar in the city of Yingde, allowing oil to flow onto the ground, and ignited it with a lighter.

The fire engulfed the lounge, leaving 18 people inside dead, one seriously wounded and two others slightly injured.

Liu’s close relatives met him before the execution.(Xinhua/NAN)