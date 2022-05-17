From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Ogidi District of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) was, yesterday, set ablaze by unidentified arsonists, leaving about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made the disclosure in a release made available to Daily Sun.

Ezeh lamented that efforts made to reach the Anambra State Fire Service at the time of the incident to rescue the situation did not yield any positive result.

He said members of staff who were on ground to assist in salvaging the situation were helpless, as they watched the office building and other assets go down in flames.

Mr Eze said it later took the intervention of the Hon Commissioner for Utilities, Anambra State, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka, at about 9.05am, yesterday morning, to bring the Fire Service team down to the scene of the incident.

“The management of EEDC expressed shock over this ugly incident which is happening at a time the company has invested so much to improve on its operations and transform the socio-economic landscape of the area.

“This is a big loss to EEDC and a great setback to the efforts being made by the company to strengthen its network and improve the quality of services to its customers within Ogidi and Anambra State at large. We have already brought this development to the attention of the relevant authorities and it is expected that proper investigation will be carried out and the perpetrators of this dastardly act brought to book.

“There is no way a developing economy as ours can progress if we continue to record this kind of incident,” Eze said.

It was gathered that the arsonists gained access into the office complex by pulling down part of the wall as they attacked one of the security personnel manning the office and inflicted several machete wounds on his head, leg and arm, and demanded his gun, while his other colleagues ran for their lives. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The company’s spokesman thanked God that no life was lost as he condemned the act which he noted could not be justified by the perpetrators, and prayed that it did not reoccur.