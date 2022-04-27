From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected hoodlums have burnt down the country home of Federal House of Representatives member, Hon Fredrick Agbedi in Aghoro, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Preliminary investigations linked the incident to the community leadership tussle which has polarised the community into factions on each other’s throats.

Agbedi who is caught in the web of the community leadership tussle is believed to have taken sides with one of the factions making him a target of attack.

The arsonists were said to have destroyed household items, carted away some before setting the house on fire.

Sources said a contingent of Policemen have been deployed to the community to prevent a breakdown of law and other.

Governor Douye Diri has condemned the action of the arsonists and directed the Bayelsa State Police Command to apprehend the perpetrators.

Diri who also called for the manhunt of the assassins who killed the All Progressive Congress (APC), chieftain, Sunday Frank Oputu on Tuesday night assured that those behind the dastardly act will be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law.

According to him those behind the killing of Oputu and the burning of Agbedi house would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

He said as an immediate measure to maintain security, the leadership of the community has been sacked until further notice.

He called on the people of the state to embrace peace at all times and learn to be their brother’s keeper.

“In Aghoro, the homes of a member of the House of Representatives and that of his brother were razed. I hereby disband the community leadership in that community,” Diri said.