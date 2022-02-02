From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown persons suspected to be arsonists, yesterday, allegedly razed parts of the palace of the Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred in the wee hours of the day, has led to tension in the community.

The palace hall, a guest house, staff quarters that housed NYSC members, and the window of the traditional ruler’s apartment were reportedly burnt in the arson attack.

The damage would have been more but for the efforts of security operatives who battled to put out the raging fire. By the time the dust settled, petrol fumes were perceived in different parts of the palace, including the royal garage, where exotic cars were parked.

A palace guard, Mr. Friday Sabulefe, disclosed that the arsonists, numbering three, broke into the palace, held him down and issued threats to him at gunpoint.

President-general of Agbarho-Urhobo Improvement Union, Monday Igho-Odiphri, who confirmed the incident, said it was the handiwork of those intending to sabotage the progress of the kingdom.

Besides, Igho-Odiphri said the incident was a calculated attempt to embarrass the people of the kingdom, explaining that he had received a distress call at about 3am that the palace was on fire.

Igho-Odiprhi said he immediately mobilised security men to the palace, whose efforts helped to put out the fire.

Thanking God that no life was lost in the incident, he said the security men inspected the level of damage and the escape route of the arsonists.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said investigation into the matter had already commenced.