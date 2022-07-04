From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Arsonists have burnt the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogurute, headquarters of Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was learnt that the office was set on fire on Sunday night and the affected building was totally razed.

The area has come under gunmen attack recently, resulting in a dusk to dawn curfew placed on Igboeze North and Igboeze South local government areas.

Heavy security personnel have also been moved to the area to check the invasion and the battle has continued to linger.

It was disclosed that for fear, the State fire Service which has an office at Ogurute could not move in until security was provided.

By the time security was provided the fire had done much damage.

However, both fire trucks from Nsukka and Ogurute were mobilized and reportedly fought the fire most part of the night preventing it from spreading to other buildings.