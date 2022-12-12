By Chinenye Anuforo

A non-denominational Christian body, Voice of His Word Ministry, has disclosed that its 2023 Apostolic Round Table (ART) slated for 10th of January next year has strategic leadership as its main focus.

Announcing the programme themed, ‘One Man’, to pressmen in Lagos, the convener, Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, said that the nation is in dire need of the one man that will stir it to the path of prosperity charging Nigerian Christians to do more than just praying in churches for the country, but to participate in building the country and making it great.

He said, “Good governance is at the mercy of good leadership; not wishful thinking and prayers without corresponding action.”

Speaking to reporters, Akinyemi pointed out that the roundtable also seeks to make available roadmap to a new Nigeria with the view to giving knowledge to the electorate and establishing value for their votes, and direction to all presidential candidates.

He hinted that the presidential candidates of leading political parties are expected at the event adding that the engagement with them shall be conversational, away from the debates and interviews that are heating up the polity.

This year’s edition according to the organizers, will feature Retired Major General Pat Akem who will dissect to the participants our leadership need as a nation.

“He will give candidates the People’s view of how a new nation can be built. In hope to activate the needed alliance for post election rebuilding of Nigeria between leadership and the people.”

The event, which is not sponsored by any politician or political body, is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Trinity House, Water Corporation Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among those expected to talk at event is Paul Kagame, Executive President, Republic of Rwanda who the convener said his leadership has translated into developmental milestones for good governance experience to the people of Rwanda.

“He is to us the ONE-MAN who look like “OUR MAN”. He will grace ART 2023: ONE MAN as the Special Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote; *The Rwandan Example for A New Nigeria”.

Other guest are expected to grace the panel for the round table are: Elder Stephen Bagoji

President Congress of Northern Nigeria Christian, Mr Dio Awemi Maisamari

President Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU among others.

Apostolic Round Table is a project of Voice of His Word Ministries was birthed by the mandate for a Change of Order.