By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation Round Table (ART) has backed the decision of the House of Representatives to compel a single security screening point for arriving and departing passengers at the country’s major airports.

President of ART, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, told journalists in Lagos that despite the Ease-of-Doing-Business scheme of the Federal Government, myriads of security points at the airports has always been the major challenge confronting the nation.

“The House of Representatives is thinking of giving Nigeria something close to TSA, that is, sharing security information and just having one security checkpoint at the airports. This is cheering news for me. And the entire body of ART is throwing its weight behind this. We have discussed many issues and matters, but implementation has always been our problem,” he said.

