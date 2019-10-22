Fred Ezeh, Abuja

After several months of painting and drawing competition organised by an Integrated Marketing Services Firm, Marvel Matrix, winners have emerged in different categories from among the over a hundred students that participated in the art challenge from across schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The drawing work submitted by Abdullahi Aminu, from Army Day Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, was adjudged by the panel of judges as the best. He received N50,000 cash reward.

On the same drawing category, John Gideon, from the School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, came second, while James Onimisi Solomon, from Government Secondary School, Gwagwa, took the third position. They got N35, 000 and N25,000 respectively.

On the painting category, the work submitted by Orji Sylvester, from Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada, emerged the best in the painting category. He was rewarded with a cash prize of N50,000.

Emmanuel James, from Government Secondary School, Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja, was appreciated as the first runner-up, while Olayode Emmanuel’s painting work from Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, was appreciated as the 2nd runner-up in the painting category of the art challenge. Both got N35, 000 and N25,000 cash respectively.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Phil Okoroafor, congratulated the winner students for their complete display of talent and creativity skills which was the main intention of the competition.

She explained that the art challenge was meant to drill the students and stir their creativity pool, with financial rewards for a few students with outstanding performance.

Each of the participating public school, she explained, submitted the name of two students that participated in the art challenge.

She explained: “The thought of how we could challenge the creative mind of this younger generation was what gave birth to the art challenge. We agreed that the students should interpret the theme of the contest, “the story of money” through their artwork, either drawing, painting, graphics or textiles.

“We first dropped the storyline “the story of money in Nigeria” with art teachers in the accredited schools and challenged them to do further research to make the students have a better understanding of the challenge and interpret it well through drawing and other artworks.

“We broke down the art challenge. The drawing was on coins and cowries while the painting focused on the period of ‘trade by barter’ which chronicled the evolution of money in Nigeria. I am deeply impressed with the performance of those students.”

Okoroafor encouraged the students to spend more time on things that would cause their talent to blossom and bear beautiful fruits, and not fruitless activities that are totally unprofitable.

She said: “Your teachers would teach and guide you, but it is your responsibility to make the most of all that you were taught and profit by them. You all displayed a high level of responsibility during the Art Challenge and I urge you to continue with that spirit in all your endeavours.”