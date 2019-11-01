Damiete Braide

Following the success of the past three editions, Open House Lagos (OHL), organised by Open House Lagos Board, in collaboration with British Council, is poised to host the fourth edition on November 2 – 3, 2019, with the theme, “Crossing Borders Building Bridges.”

This year, over 30 buildings and 14 tours will hold during the two-day event as OPL presents an opportunity to visitors to see, explore and learn about Lagos architecture. They will have the opportunity to learn more about the design of the homes, the impact of climate change and the role of architects and contemporary design in revitalising a city.

The first edition in 2016, which was the first of its kind in Africa, recorded an outstanding success with over 1500 volunteers, positive feedback from visitors and building owners as well as the number of buildings that signed on.

Principal architect of ARG and a trustee at OPL, Chuka Ihonor being a part of this leading design event, the first and the moment only one in Africa disclosed three editions have been held and it and shall continue with innovation, spectacle and good old architecture. He appealed to corporate organizations and individuals to collaborate with OHL in order to make it bigger and better.

Festival Director, OPL, Olamide Udoma-Ejorah recalled last year’s theme was Amphibious Lagos, which was about water, where guests went to different beaches with the aid of boats.

For this year, Crossing Borders; Building Bridges, is about a global village and how social media has galvanised advocacy across borders, financial transactions and economic activities as spread across continents. Air travel has dismantled many hindrances to physical exchange and human experience and technology has circumvented numerous communication obstacles, to be considered as relevant to the global scene and encourage development. Municipal authorities and government are advised to open physical and virtual borders.

He said, “OPL believes in the efficacy of openness and accessibility in building stronger communities, and we are centered on showcasing the exchange of ideas and solutions through architecture. We believe that architecture is the language with numerous styles, variances due to culture, history, climate but one that is understood and appreciated by many. Good designs allows people to live together expressively beyond the confines of physical and non-physical barriers regardless of race, religion, sex, age, wealth or ability.

“We hope to show how architecture can be used as an instrument to foster inclusion and openness in our societies. There will be over 30 buildings featured and 14 tours spread across Lagos; there will also be a theme tour, which crosses from the Mainland to the Island. We will have buildings such as historical buildings, cultural buildings, and religious buildings as government buildings as well as transportation in the city.”

Adeposi Adeogun, a volunteer who has participated in the previous editions further added he read about the call for entries and sent his entry. He felt great when he was selected as a volunteer for the editions.

He disclosed all the volunteers were trained and they have many reasons to be excited about the festival because as a volunteer they would have the opportunity to educate visitors about the festival and meet new people.