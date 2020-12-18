By Henry Akubuiro

Art Pantheon steps onto the Lagos culture scene with a debut solo exhibition of the artist, Dotun Popoola, an artist lionised as having the most ambitious dimensions and an eye for details.

Entitled Metala, the theme for the 13-metal sculpture exhibition derived its name from the central medium metal used by the artist, needless to say, “metala” is also Yoruba word for the numerical figure of 13. Thus, the synergy in rhythmic strength between pieces of welded objects and numerical expression make Metala a rare exhibition in the genre of metal art.

“Dotun is a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his hyper-realistic monumental metal sculptures,” said Nana Sonoiki of Art Pantheon, adding, “The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday 19th and continues till December 30, 2020, at The Grandeur Hotel, Block 120, Plot 2, Bosun Adekoya Street, Victoria Island, Lagos from 4pm.”

He informed that Metala was being supported and sponsored by The Grandeur Hotel, Seven Up, Tiger Lager Beer, The Luxury Reporter, Belvedere Vodka, and George Osodi. Given the new reality, the exhibition will be observing the Lagos State protocols on Covid-19, as visitors may get more information from: [email protected]

The Metala exhibition, Sonoiki said, “promises to renew art lovers’ energy and projects amazing possibilities in recycling scraps or what we call useless and not useful objects, but being transformed into priceless luxury art.”

Across generations of art appreciation and creations, Eyo as a theme has been widely projected. But, in a mixed media of metal and other materials, Popoola explores new aesthetics value as seen in one of his beautiful and elegant pieces, Eyo, among the 13 sculptures to be exhibited.

The artist’s statement on the exhibition affirmed a passion for touching lives through his artistic and leadership skills; turning trash to treasures, rubbish to rubies. He also facilitates art workshops for students, professionals, NGO’s, healthcare institutions, hospices, orphanage homes, rehabilitation centres and schools locally and internationally

“It has been a very interesting journey working with Dotun and every step with a peculiar energy released,” Sonoiki recalled her experience of getting the show organised. “The pandemic, as experienced generally by the artworld, dealt many blows, but this energy kept us going, and we still stand strong.”

She said Art Pantheon was a team of professional and creative minds believing strongly in Contemporary African Art. “We specialise in exhibitions, documenting private and corporate collections and offer appraisals and valuations for insurance and market evaluations. We are very grateful to the management for The Grandeur Hotel for their amazing support in making this show a reality.”

Popooola is a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his monumental metal sculptures. He is passionate about touching lives through his artistic and leadership skills; turning trash to treasures, rubbish to rubies and waste to wealth. Popoola has equally executed several monumental sculptures and large murals both in Nigeria and in the United States of America. His immense contributions to the growth of art globally has been featured in over 100 publications, both locally and internationally.

His artistic practice is based on a personal philosophy that art should be explored as an agent of change and as a tool of sociocultural review, reengineering and protest against environmental decadence.