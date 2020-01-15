If Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has his way, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will be a part of the Gunners’ XI before the end of the January transfer window.

The former Manchester City assistant manager seek to revive their fortunes and push them back towards European contention.

With the January transfer window open and potential funds available to Arteta to strengthen, reports had suggested Nigerian defensive midfielder; Wilfred Ndidi could be at the top of his wish list.

Ndidi had been the latest lynchpin in front of the back four for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side, who had once again surpassed the expectations of the leading Premier League odds-makers by cementing themselves as genuine challengers for a top-two finish in 2019/20.

Much of that good form had been down to the solid base provided by Ndidi in front of the Foxes’ backline.

Ndidi’s performances had seen his impact likened to that of N’Golo Kante’s spell in a similar role in a Leicester shirt.

According to ESPN, Ndidi had won more tackles and completed more interceptions than any other player in the EPL.

Leicester also average more possession with the ball than all but 13 teams across the top leagues in Europe, which was largely due to Ndidi’s impeccable ability to win back the ball from the opposition.

CIES Football Observatory even named Ndidi as one of the top five most valuable African players at the present time. Granit Xhaka could be a makeweight in any Arsenal bid for Ndidi. The deal that is reportedly on the table for Leicester is a player-plush-cash bid, involving £40m plus Swiss international, Granit Xhaka.