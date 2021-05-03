Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta could be sacked 10 games into next season if a summer overhaul fails to deliver results, talkSPORT have been told.

The Gunners are having one of their worst campaigns in Premier League history and are set to finish outside the European qualification places.

If they fail to win the Europa League that will mean no continental football for the club for the first time since 1995/96.

It’s inevitable there will be transfer activity at the Emirates as they look to cope with that possible loss of revenue.

If new signings and the club’s current crop of starlets like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe cannot combine to improve performances then big issues could be afoot.

And former Premier League striker, Tony Cascarino believes a failure to mount an immediate challenge for a return to the top six will result in manager Arteta losing his job.

“I was thinking about Arsenal and Tottenham, funnily enough, at the same time yesterday,” Cascarino said.

“I was just thinking about how much of a mess these two clubs have got themselves into and it stems from ownership. That has played a massive part.