From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Oilserv Group and Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation have officially declared open in Oraifite, Anambra State, a health facility to take care of open-heart surgery and other cardiac issues to end medical tourism abroad.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The official opening of the health institution at Oraifite adjudged to be the first of its kind in the entire South East of Nigeria attracted distinguished personalities including a renowned industrialist and philanthropist in the State, Chief Arthur Eze, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Bishop Sam Ezeofor of Aguata Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Ndubisi Obi of Nnewi Diocese, and traditional rulers from across the state.

Chairman of the foundation, Okwuosa said the hospital named after his mother, Dane Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital would prevent people from travelling abroad for medical care.

His words: “The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation and its partners, VOOM Foundation, USA, are also mindful of the importance of addressing the basic social needs of living in our communities. We are dedicated to improving the factors critical to good health such as security, good education, and quality healthcare service delivery.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Dame Irene Okwuosa Hospital fully commits itself to complement the government’s efforts towards reducing maternal and child mortality, controlling the spread of preventable diseases, and providing access to affordable and safe surgery for the removal of tumours considered inoperable by most hospitals in the country.”

He explained that research, training, and development were part of the hospital’s mission, adding that in the coming years, the management would look forward to developing new apps and solutions to tracking the opioid crisis.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, the hospital would create more than 100 full-time paid jobs, support over 500 businesses and families, and provide healthcare to an estimated 3,000 plus patients yearly.

Governor Soludo who was represented by his Deputy, Onyeka Ibezim commended Sir Okwuosa for a job well done and promised that the State would partner with the hospital.