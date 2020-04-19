Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman of Oranto Group of Companies, Prince Arthur Eze has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Eze, in a statement by his media consultant, Oliver Okpala, on Sunday, said the loyalty of the late Chief of Staff was outstanding.

The industrialist stated that he could testify that Kyari in his lifetime was very loyal to President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the country at large.

Eze, while expressing shock over the death of the late Chief of Staff, said his demise was a big loss not only to his immediate family, but to the president and the country at large.

According to him, “In all our interactions in the recent past, Mallam Kyari did not portray or indicate any sign or inkling of an impending death or calamity . He was just taken away from us by death in a sorrowful, painful and sadistic manner.

“His zeal and passion even reflected from his death bed where he expressed optimism and longing to return to his duty post as a dedicated and committed officer”

“Mallam Kyari was indeed a patriotic Nigerian, a team player whose integrity reflected positively on every assigned responsibility. No wonder you trusted him without limit for the 42 years both of you have been together,” he noted.

“He was a thoroughbred professional, passionate but a gentle individual who did his job with total commitment.

“He served God and humanity with commitment. He also served his fatherland to the best of his ability. We will all surely miss him. But his legacies live on as he would always take his place when the story of the great things the Buhari administration has achieved is told”.

The business mogul, while praying for the repose of the soul of the late Kyari, charged President Buhari to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good and worthy life.