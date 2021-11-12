From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

An international oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Eze, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Chief Oliver Okpala, said that the election that produced Soludo was a true reflection of the people’s will. He said that he was confident that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor would work for the people when he assumes office.

The renowned philanthropist expressed joy at the outcome of the election which he describbed as the “perfect realisation of a people’s longstanding wish and desire.”

Describing Soludo as a world class economics colossus and technocrat whose earlier presence in government remains indelible, Eze expressed confidence in his ability to reposition Anambra and make it work for the people.

He, however, urged the people of the state to offer maximum support to the erudite professor to enable him revamp the ailing sectors of the state’s economy. He also prayed for uncanny wisdom and grace to be able to pilot the affairs of the state.

