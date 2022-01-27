Two brothers who are facing 114 criminal charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have been returned to Kuje Prisons in Abuja till February 2, 2022.

The brothers are Eze Onyeka Nnadozie and Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu Olisaebuka, both of who are being prosecuted along with their companies, Berlus Resources Limited, Dym Integrated Resources Limited and Danmayo Mult-resources Global Limited.

They were alleged to have deposited in several commercial banks in the country amounts which ran into billions of naira in both local and foreign currencies.