Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A philanthropist and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has doled out N185 million to Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN) for construction of its hostel and students’ feeding. The donation was in response to the protracted accommodation challenge facing the students which compelled many of them to live off campus. Prince Eze, who donated the money to the management of the school after laying foundation stone of the ultra modern hostel project, said N125 million would be used for construction of the hostel, N50 million for feeding of the students, while his friend and associates supported him with the sum of N10 million.

Speaking after handing over the cheque to the Provost of the institution, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, Eze explained that he embarked on construction of the state-of-the-art hostel for the college due to his love for education. He stressed that the gesture was his own way of supporting the development of Anambra State, promising to add N50 million more for students’ feeding so as to make them come out with flying colour.

In her remarks, the Provost of the College, Dr. Osegbo described the project as a big relief to the College, adding that school accommodation would prevent students from indulging in immoral behaviours such as cultism, prostitution armed robbery among other vices.