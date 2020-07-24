OBINNA ODOGWU, AWKA

Renowned philanthropist and billionaire international oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has fired back at the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, describing him as the worst Senate President in Nigeria’s history.

Eze was replying the ex-SGF who had described him as one who chases after contracts and an ungrateful personality in a publication he made a national daily on Friday.

He also lashed out at Eze for criticizing former President Goodluck Jonathan for not building the Second Niger Bridge and other projects in the South East.

Anyim, who chronicled how his way crossed with that of Eze in the publication, alleged that the Prince of Ukpo Kingdom was in the habit of attacking him in the media at every opportunity; and therefore warned him to desist thenceforth.

But in a statement issued by Eze’s media directorate and signed by Okpala Okechukwu, the Chairman of Oranto Group said that the comments credited to Anyim was a testament to the emptiness which characterized his entire stay in office both as SGF and senate president.

The statement partly read: “The attention of Prince Athur Eze’s Media Directorate has been drawn to a publication in Thisday newspaper and some online mediums, of a statement credited to an erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Chief Pius Anyim.

“In the said publication, Chief Anyim vomited words against Prince Arthur Eze which we consider to be highly provocative, insulting and derogatory.

“For him to insinuate that the Ukpo Prince is only known for contract awards is laughable and childish and at best borne out of jealousy.

“Yes jealousy because despite the fact that Anyim has served in government at various times, his records and personal acceptability, impact and clout do not come close to that of Prince Eze who has never been in government or employed by anybody as he has been creating jobs since he left school in the US.

“As Senate President, Anyim was a terror in Ebonyi, a sign that he is an abuser of power and privileges. He was always at loggerheads with his Governor then until they cut him to size and reminded him that being Senate President shouldn’t get into his head.

“Many Nigerians are well aware that the several errors of judgement during the Jonathan administration were as a result of his emptiness, lack of tact and strategic planning.

“Can one therefore compare that poor record in public service with the sterling and exceptional leadership qualities of Prince Arthur Eze?

“It is on record that Senator Anyim is the worst Senate President that the South East zone has produced. He was not able to attract any meaningful development to the zone throughout his tenure.

“Is it not a thing of shame that as long as Anyim stayed, both as Senate President and SGF, he could not cause the execution of the Second Niger Bridge which the Buhari administration is now executing?

“Even the East West road project which could have had direct benefit for the South East was treated with lethargy during his time.

“So what kind of leader is Anyim? A leader whose tenure does not benefit his people is a failure and I dare say that Anyim is a colossal failure in government. His emergence in politics has been a disaster and calamity to South Easterners.

“The paradox of Anyim’s unfortunate and unjustified tirade against Prince Eze is that the ex-SGF was uncoordinated and thoughtless in his comments”, the statement added.