Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has disclosed plans to engage the Republic of Turkey on business deals. Eze made the disclosure to Saturday Sun during the 96th anniversary of the Turkish National Day held in Abuja.

Prominent amongst the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

Eze said although he had not had any business dealings in Turkey, he was looking for opportunities to commence business in the Western Asia country.

“My business is purely in oil, but anywhere there is money, good money, I go there. Good money, I will like to go there,” Eze told Saturday Sun.

Speaking on the bilateral ties between Turkey and Nigeria, Eze said Nigeria is a friendly country, the same with President Muhammadu Buhari. He hailed the President for his recent diplomatic shuttle to Russia during the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, saying that the move was excellent.

“You saw the wonderful journey he did in Russia, transforming Nigeria with Russia. Most of our friends are happy to work with Nigeria because Nigeria is a great nation with great leaders,” Eze also said.