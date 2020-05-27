Magnus Eze, Enugu
ANAMBRA women living in
Enugu State have said that they
would remain eternally grateful to
two prominent sons of their state,
Prince Arthur Eze and Dr. Amobi
Nwokafor, for remembering them
in their hour of need.
According to the founder/chairperson of Anambra Women Development Association (AWDA),
Dr. Nkolika Okeke, only the men
had reached out to them since the
lockdown and its attendant hardship following nationwide effort
to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
They praised Eze, whom they
described as an exceptional philanthropist, for giving a lifeline
to their teeming members. They
also expressed immense gratitude
to Nwokafor for identifying with
them from far away Lagos where
he lives, noting that the gesture
had singled him out as a trueblooded Anambrarian with genuine concern for the welfare of the
people of the state.
She spoke at the National Museum, Enugu, recently, when a
truckload of palliatives, made up
of assorted food items and other
essential materials was distributed to their members.
Addressing President of
Anambra Diaspora Women, Lady
Amaka Oyilimba, who represented Nwokafor at the event;
Okeke urged other Anambrarians
to emulate the examples of these
two illustrious sons of the State.
The presentation was witnessed by some prominent
Anambra indigenes including the
former President and founder of
Anambra State Peoples Assembly (APA) in Enugu State, Mazi
Omife Omife, a former President-General of Awba-Ofemili
Town Union, Chief Chukwuma
Nwabufo and a onetime President-General of Ezinato Town
Union, Chief Okeke among others.
Daily Sun gathered that Nwokafor had before the Enugu event,
also donated a truck-load of materials as palliatives to Anambra
State indigenes in Lagos, under
the auspices of Oganiru Anambra.
The former president-gGeneral of Awka Development Union
of Nigeria (ADUN) and Govenorship aspirant on the platform
of the All Progressives Congress
(APC) in next year’s election,
said the palliatives were his
humble contribution towards the
amelioration of the effects of the
lockdown on their people resident in Lagos state.
He appealed to public-spirited
Anambra people and organizations across the country to join
hands in the provision of support
to Anambra indigenes in their areas to alleviate the sufferings of
the less privileged ones in this
period of a COVID-19 pandemic.
He further expressed the optimism that his modest contribution will go a long way to cushion the effects of the pandemic,
urging the leadership of Oganiru
Anambra to ensure that it reached
the most vulnerable members of
the association.
Nwokafor commended Anambra indigenes in Lagos for their
sense of discipline and compliance with the rules and guidelines
of the Lagos State Government
on the pandemic which he said
made them good ambassadors of
the State.
Only five representatives of
the association attended the brief
ceremony due to the restriction of
movement in Lagos, where the
President, Chief Kingsley Umezinwa, was also full of praises for
their benefactor.
He applauded Nwokafor for
his spirit of philanthropy and concern for the welfare of Anambra
indigenes at this critical period
and assured them that the materials would reach the needy members of Oganiru Anambra, Lagos.
Leave a Reply