Magnus Eze, Enugu

ANAMBRA women living in

Enugu State have said that they

would remain eternally grateful to

two prominent sons of their state,

Prince Arthur Eze and Dr. Amobi

Nwokafor, for remembering them

in their hour of need.

According to the founder/chairperson of Anambra Women Development Association (AWDA),

Dr. Nkolika Okeke, only the men

had reached out to them since the

lockdown and its attendant hardship following nationwide effort

to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They praised Eze, whom they

described as an exceptional philanthropist, for giving a lifeline

to their teeming members. They

also expressed immense gratitude

to Nwokafor for identifying with

them from far away Lagos where

he lives, noting that the gesture

had singled him out as a trueblooded Anambrarian with genuine concern for the welfare of the

people of the state.

She spoke at the National Museum, Enugu, recently, when a

truckload of palliatives, made up

of assorted food items and other

essential materials was distributed to their members.

Addressing President of

Anambra Diaspora Women, Lady

Amaka Oyilimba, who represented Nwokafor at the event;

Okeke urged other Anambrarians

to emulate the examples of these

two illustrious sons of the State.

The presentation was witnessed by some prominent

Anambra indigenes including the

former President and founder of

Anambra State Peoples Assembly (APA) in Enugu State, Mazi

Omife Omife, a former President-General of Awba-Ofemili

Town Union, Chief Chukwuma

Nwabufo and a onetime President-General of Ezinato Town

Union, Chief Okeke among others.

Daily Sun gathered that Nwokafor had before the Enugu event,

also donated a truck-load of materials as palliatives to Anambra

State indigenes in Lagos, under

the auspices of Oganiru Anambra.

The former president-gGeneral of Awka Development Union

of Nigeria (ADUN) and Govenorship aspirant on the platform

of the All Progressives Congress

(APC) in next year’s election,

said the palliatives were his

humble contribution towards the

amelioration of the effects of the

lockdown on their people resident in Lagos state.

He appealed to public-spirited

Anambra people and organizations across the country to join

hands in the provision of support

to Anambra indigenes in their areas to alleviate the sufferings of

the less privileged ones in this

period of a COVID-19 pandemic.

He further expressed the optimism that his modest contribution will go a long way to cushion the effects of the pandemic,

urging the leadership of Oganiru

Anambra to ensure that it reached

the most vulnerable members of

the association.

Nwokafor commended Anambra indigenes in Lagos for their

sense of discipline and compliance with the rules and guidelines

of the Lagos State Government

on the pandemic which he said

made them good ambassadors of

the State.

Only five representatives of

the association attended the brief

ceremony due to the restriction of

movement in Lagos, where the

President, Chief Kingsley Umezinwa, was also full of praises for

their benefactor.

He applauded Nwokafor for

his spirit of philanthropy and concern for the welfare of Anambra

indigenes at this critical period

and assured them that the materials would reach the needy members of Oganiru Anambra, Lagos.