Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The battle for the next Anambra governor in 2021 and recent moves by oil magnate, Arthur Eze, got messier yesterday as the state government announced the suspension of a traditional ruler of Ukwulu community, Peter Uyanwa.

Uyanwa, the Ezedike of Ukwulu, until now, has been the chairman of Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council (TRC). Though a staunch supporter of the Governor Willie Obiano administration, but drew the ire of the government when he kicked against zoning the governorship to the South.

He also recently hosted meeting of some traditional rulers in his palace which Arthur Eze attended and made some scathing deep remarks against the Obiano administration.

Announcing Uyanwa’s suspension, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, who erroneously said Ukwulu, Njikoka Local Government Area instead of Dunukofia in a terse statement, said the suspension “followed a series of petitions against the traditional ruler from many people in Ukwulu and elsewhere, who want to forestall an impending crisis in the community.

“The Anambra State Government has decided to suspend Uyanwa as the Igwe of Ukwulu for one year with effect from Friday, July 24, 2020, in the first instance. His Certificate of Recognition as Igwe is also withdrawn with immediate effect. Consequently, Uyanwa can no longer function as chairman of Anambra central TRC.’’

The commissioner said the actions were taken in the public interest and that the appropriate security agencies had also been notified of the latest development.

Uyanwa, when contacted, said he remains in his palace and would speak at the appropriate time, noting that he did not commit any crime under the law.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Ndubisi Nwobu, in a reaction advised Obiano not to drag the traditional rulers into the murky waters of politics.

While condemning the purported suspension, Nwobu said such actions are undemocratic and blamed the governor for allegedly compelling the traditional rulers to sign a public statement supporting zone even when he is aware that such decision lies on the people.