From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Billionaire oil mogul, Chief Arthur Eze, Nnewi born merchant, Cletus Ibeto, Governor Willie Obiano and the three Senators from Anambra State are expected to grace the posthumous book launch written by Col. Emmanuel Nwobosi, as part of activities kick starting the funeral ceremony of the departed Ojukwu’s former Chief of Staff.

Col. Nwobosi was among the officers led by Major Nzeogwu that plotted and executed the January 15, 1966 military coup in Nigeria. He was also one of the pioneers that set up the first field battery of the Nigerian Army Artillery.

A former captain of the Nigerian Army and Colonel in the defunct Biafran Army, Col. Emmanuel Nwobosi died on November 24, 2020 at his country home, Obosi, Anambra state.

In a funeral programme signed by his son, Hon. Emmanuel Nwobosi Jnr, Thursday 14th January 2021 has been slated as a Day of Tributes/Eulogies and the book launch in honour of the deceased at Milatel Hotel Awka.

He said that a burial mass shall hold at St. John’s Catholic Church Obosi on Friday followed by internment and entertainment of guests at Obosi Girls Field along School of Health Technology, Obosi.

He disclosed that other guests expected at the Day of Tributes included Femi Fani Kayode Jnr who is going to the book reviewer and Prof Charles Soludo.

Other guests included immediate past President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chief Obiora Okonkwo , Chief Valentine Ozigbo among others.