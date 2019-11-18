Business mogul and Chairman of Atlas Oronto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze and Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will be chief presenter and chairman, respectively at the public presentation of The Powers That Be (Thoughts And Reflections on People, Power & Politics), a book written by Onuoha Ukeh, MD/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited.

The book launch holding next Monday, November 25 at Niger/Plateau Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will also have Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, delivering the keynote address.

A statement by the book’s organising committee said Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is chief host.

Guests expected include governors, National Assembly members, ministers, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, politicians, captains of industry, boardroom gurus, business persons, among others.

Divided into sections and chapters, The Powers That Be (Thoughts And Reflections on People, Power & Politics), offers insightful analysis of developments in public sphere in Nigeria and the world.

While reflecting on the people, power and politics that define the country and elsewhere, the author expresses his opinions on critical issues, from the fringe of the Sahara to the Atlantic coastline.

The book has chapters, such as: Theatre of the Absurd, People who can’t be Ignored, Economic Equilibrium, The Obasanjo years, From Yar’Adua to Jonathan, Unforgetable Experiences and The 2015 election.

Others are APC and the Buhari Government; The 2019 Election, Security Challenges, The Igbo and Biafra and Hitting the Bull’s Eye.

Speaking on the book, the author, Ukeh, said it was his views on socio-political and economic development.

“The book is simply the story of Nigeria and the world written over the years as they happened. It is the view of a critical journalists/columnist who is both disappointed and satisfied with the conducts of people in government and corridors of power.”

He said readers will find the chapter: “Hitting the Bull’s Eye,” which focused on things that eventually came to pass precisely interesting.