Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Chancellor, Eastern Mandate Union (EMU), and former Vice Chairman, NADECO, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, is dead.

Nwankwo, who was among those that fought against military rule in the country and for the return of democracy, died at about 2 pm at the age of 78 at the University Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

The late Nwankwo, who hailed from Ajali in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and held many traditional titles, including Ikeogu, worked in the propaganda directorate of Biafra in 1967.

Reacting to his demise, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, described Nwankwo as a brave man who in his lifetime stood firm for the Igbo nation.

He said: “It is a great loss to the Igbo nation. He was courageous. He was a man who stood up for whatever that is Igbo, highly principled and a courageous patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we should lose such a man at a time the Igbo nation is looking for elders that will put Igbo in the right perspective.

“Arthur was a fighter, a very brave man in the likes of Gani Fawehinmi. A man that did not care whose ox is gored when he is pushing a just cause. Irrespective of his relationship even with the military, Arthur always stood out. He established a newspaper called ‘Outlook’… The paper stood out as the voice of the Igbo nation. Is a pity we lost him.”