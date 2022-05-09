From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ex -Imo state governor and a senatorial aspirant for Imo North Senatorial, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, has described the death of the Distinguished Senator, Chief Francis Arthur Uzoma Nzeribe, as one loss too many.

Nzeribe died at the age of 83 in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement on yesterday in Owerri, Ohakim said he received the message of the passing of the Distinguished Senator and Igbo leader with rude shock, adding that Nzeribe’s death will be felt for many years to come.

Describing him as a colossus and an enigma, Ohakim said the late Senator was a pride to the Igbo nation and the entire black civilization.

He recalled that Chief Nzeribe was a pillar to his administration as Governor of Imo State between 2007 and 2011, noting that but for his ill-health in the build-up to the 2011 governorship election, the election in Oguta LGA could not have been rigged against him.

The former Governor said Nzeribe stood for the truth and defended what he believed in no matter the personal cost.

Ohakim prays God to repose his soul, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

