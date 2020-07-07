Tony Osauzo, Benin

Deplorable state of the Benin-Auchi Road at Poultry Road Junction and Mousco Junction in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, left hundreds of articulated vehicles and other motorists stranded at Ekpoma axis of the busy highway.

The stretch of the stranded vehicles, which started a little around Irrua junction at Ekpoma, extended beyond the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) campus gate towards Irruekpen axis of the road.

Similar situation was experienced on that stretch of the road during the last rainy season by commuters when the road collapsed.

Consequently, motorists, especially the articulated vehicles, spent about three days to navigate their ways out of the bad spots.

Though palliative work was carried out on the bad section sometime late last year, it was observed that the rehabilitated area has started failing again.

Commenting on the bad condition of the road, two motorists, Nathaniel Egwaoje and Abdulah Yahaya called for a permanent solution to end the perennial suffering motorists had to endure on the route.

Federal Controller of Works for Edo State, Owen Oke, could not be reached for reaction as he was said to have retired from service last week.