From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has ones again assured of leveraging on the opportunities provided by Artificial Intelligence to train youth, workers for the overall development in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akaba gave the assurance at the maiden Artificial Intelligence Summit held at the Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall, Government House Lafia, on Thursday.

Daily Sun reports that the maiden edition of the Artificial Intelligence Summit organised by the Nigeria Computer Society and the Computer Professionals Registration Council in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government underscored the the benefits of artificial intelligence in the socioeconomic development of the nation.

Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the Nigeria Computer Society for conceiving the idea of the summit which he said will equip actors in the computer industry with a new knowledge to explore untapped areas of technology and technological development.

According to the governor, government had prioritized ICT which culminated in the establishment of the Bureau for Information Technology and Communication, e-government Master Plan, e-commerce portal as well as Central Billing System in addition to a standard Computer Based Test Centre in the state and training and retraining of the state workforce.

Governor Sule affirmed that his administration will continue to encourage ICT education effective and efficient service delivery, calling on the members of the Nigeria Computer Society and development partners to make efforts towards helping Nasarawa State key into artificial intelligence to enhance digital economy and business operations and equally be in tune with the dynamics of the changing world.

Speaking for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ya’u Garba Isa said the ministry has taken a bold step by establishing the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and has made artificial intelligence part of the National Digital Economic Policy, with a view to promoting innovations creating the impact required in placing the country in the global artificial intelligence index.

Speaking Earlier in his welcome addeess, President, Nigeria Computer Society, Professor Sodiya Adesina noted that the need to embrace artificial intelligence has become pertinent for national development, saying integrating it in government will ensure better policy formulation, efficient decision making, enhanced quality of service, increase work output and promote good governance.

“citizens must harness efficiency in artificial intelligence to build a better Nigeria as the summit featured inspection of various exhibition of the Nigeria Computer Society.” He noted.