Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Association of skilled and Technical Artisan of Nigeria (ASVAN) in conjunction with Nigeria Farmers Group Cooperative Society (NFGCS) and Kai Kai Bits Limited has launched a N10 billion empowerment programme to make artisans have access to a N100, 000 interest free loan.

Mr. Matthew Chukwu Onyeabo, ASVAN president, made this known in Abuja over the weekend while giving the first batch of beneficiaries of the loan to 30 people out of the 200 that registered at the launch of the Programme. Chukwu stated that ASVAN, in partnership with the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society and Kai Kai Bits Limited, is seeking to empower 36,000 members of the organisation with the sum of N100,000 interest free loan in all the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

According to him participating beneficiaries will also be given empowerment in training with substantial investment made into the procurement and distribution of tools like sewing machines, carpentry tools and food items.