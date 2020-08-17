Douglas Omoyooma

An 18-year-old artiste and 200 Civil Engineering student of the Adeleke University, Emmanuel Enejoh, has presented a life-size painting of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Abdulmajid Ali, to the senior police officer. The presentation took place at his office in Abuja on Monday, August 10.

Presenting the painting, Enejoh said: ‘I am honoured to present to the DIG operations today, a painting of himself. It took me a couple of weeks to put this together and I am so proud today as I make this presentation. It is an oil painting done on canvass.’

Speaking on why he chose to paint the DIG he continued: ‘The DIG is a man who believes in hard work and dedication to country. He is patriotic and I feel that such Nigerians should be encouraged. This is my way of celebrating him as he goes about his duty protecting and defending Nigerians from the evil menace called crime.’

Speaking at the presentation, his mum, Mercy Alexander, anchor and founder D Gallery TV, said: ‘I am very proud of my son. I am glad that he could come up with something like this. He is a talented kid no doubt and he has been drawing since he was five-years-old. He is also a videographer and is tech-savvy.’