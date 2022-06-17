Nigerian journalist, talent manager, and artist PR Okanlawon Taiwo Alabi popularly known as Taiwo Alabi has advised creatives on how to protect their rights that they have over their literary, musical, or artistic works and create generational wealth with their talent.

Intellectual property has been treated with kid gloves in Nigeria and many artistes and their fans appeared to be unaware of its implication.

Speaking on the issue, Taiwo Alabi said many Nigerian artistes are perpetually known for infringing on intellectual property, which is not good for the name of the industry.

“Even before the blossoming of the Afro beats movement, many of our homegrown artistes were known for tweaking foreign songs for the local audience, they did their own version, but it does not that absolve them of copyright infringement.

“Almost all the top Nigerian acts have been accused of copying people’s songs without adequate reference, especially young and struggling artistes.”

According to the talent manager, nothing stops artistes from obtaining clearance from the artiste or record label before they rework their songs.

“We are in a country where everyone wants to cut corners for reasons best known to them. So as a music creator, you have to do necessary things to protect your intellectual properties.”

He lamented that there has been a general lack of awareness among artistes as to their copyright, how it can be protected from infringement, urging them to make more research.

“You need to have a good lawyer, not only that, but you must also stay updated, be well informed. Many music creators are not aware of how their copyright can be protected from infringement and effectively utilized to generate a sustained stream of income.

“It is therefore imperative that music composers, songwriters, producers of sound recordings, and performers of music understand the concept of copyright as it relates to their works,” he added.

Taiwo Alabi is a young journalist, writer, digital media strategist, and music enthusiast. He’s the co-founder of HO2Media, a digital media and public relations company dedicated to promoting people, brands, products, artistes, and events.

He’s also the publisher of The Regular News, an informative news hub for entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and pop culture across Nigeria and beyond.

Taiwo Alabi is one of the promising talent managers and music publicists to look out for in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s managing the affairs of Canada-based Afrosoul artiste, Ayola, and fast-rising Afropop music star, Yemzzy.

