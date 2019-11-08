Vincent Kalu

Nigeria achieved another feat among African countries at the just concluded 5th edition of the prestigious Arkane Afrika Art Exhibition in Casablanca, Morocco. A notable Nigerian curator and creative arts development economist, Chief Kingsley Okafor, led 25 Nigerian artists to outshine other African countries at the event.

Chief Okafor, who doubles as the national president, Association of Professional Creative Artists and Designers in Nigeria (APCAD), told Daily Sun that the international art exposition Morocco, was a proof of Nigeria being in a class of its own on the continent.

“The African continent,” he said, “has yearned for yet another great avenue to showcase the original pieces of her artistic culture. Nigeria as the giant of Africa represents the epitome of original art creations and arguably the best of such works in Africa.”

In his speech at the opening, presented in French, “APCAD Berths À L’exposition D’arkane Afrika,Casablanca” (APCAD Berths in Arkane Art Exhibition, Casablanca), he said, Arkane Afrika exposition on this auspicious 5th edition had continued to present the most formidable platform for African Art leading the world in creativity.

He expressed his appreciation over the increasing number of creative artists, adding, “With over five thousand members and enthusiasts spread all over the country, it has continued to carve the niche for creativity in Nigeria. APCAD is, therefore, the most reliable and visible body to associate with.

“The Association of Professional Creative Artists and Designers in Nigeria (APCAD) is an umbrella body of creative visual art professionals in Nigeria. I am delighted to be here and to lead an array of the most urbane and talented contemporary artists from Nigeria to participate and share in the joy of this 5th edition of the most talked about Art Show in Africa.

“The vision of APCAD to serve as a strong, viable and reliable professional body of creative artists and designers in Nigeria and its mission to be the medium of creative excellence, empowerment and wealth creation is well served by our participation in this edition of Arkane Afrika exposition taking place in the city of Casablanca.

“One of the major goals of APCAD is to make it a top priority to establish international collaborations where our artists can have a global comparative advantage of exhibiting their works abroad and earning income in foreign currencies.

“I am, therefore, delighted to say that Arkane Afrika, today, presents us the best opportunity to fulfill this agenda. The artists have used various mediums to depict and display the dynamic cultures and lifestyle of the Nigerian people.

“I implore you to explore the dynamic lifestyle of the Nigerian people through the creative minds of these geniuses as we go on this journey of creativity,” he said

The President of Arkane, Abderrahmane Ouardane, while reacting to the array of works exhibited by the Nigerian Artists, expressed his appreciation at the quality presented by the Nigerian contingent, and appealed to Chief Okafor to continue to collaborate with Arkane in the quests to use their various cultures to create international bonds and cooperation with all the nations of Africa.

Chief Okafor, however, appealed to the federal government to extend the N200 billion Central Bank of Nigeria Creative Industry financial Initiatives to the Visual Arts sector.