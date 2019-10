Olamide Babatunde

A solo travelling exhibition on Benin iconography and semiotics, Uhunmwen whe ehinmwen, by Princess Theresa Oghogho Iyase-Odozi of Green House Art Empowerment Centre, in collaboration with Crowne Art Gallery, will open on October 26 at The Hexagon, Crowne Art Gallery, GRA, Benin City, Edo State. Special guests of honour at the opening are Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwengie-Ero and Enogie of Evbubanosa/Abudu Prof Gregory I. Akenzua,

The exhibition, which is a follow-up to the interactive session held in June in Lagos, was initiated by Princess Theresa Oghogho Iyase-Odozi, and focuses on Benin art, iconography and semiotics. It consists of five main components: mixed-media paintings, art installations, textiles, an empowerment workshop and publication of an art journal. The travelling exhibition will run for four weeks before moving to Lagos and later to Abuja in 2020.

One of the main objectives of mounting the exhibition, according to the artist, is to honour His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, in appreciation of his commendable efforts to revitalise Benin cultural heritage and project it to the world at large.

“We are also inspired by His Majesty’s plan to establish an academy for art, culture and tourism to be named the Benin Royal Academy of Performing Arts. Consequently, we would like to use the opportunity offered by this Exhibition to honour him on the occasion of his 2019 birthday celebrations.

“Another key objective of the exhibition is to create awareness and publicise appropriations of the rich Benin icons found on artefacts dating as far back as the 16th Century which are now being deployed by the exhibiting artist in her endeavour to revive the waning culture of Edo batik clothing,” she said.