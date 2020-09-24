After taking some time off to work on his new project, Nigerian-born Afrobeat superstar, Bamzy Richies, is set to make an incredible return to the music scene with some massive hits in the highly anticipated project entitled “A Thousand Nights”.

The South African-based music craftsman made a mark in the music industry after the release of his first project “Gains over pain” in which he featured Hip hop artist Capt. Dyse.

Each release since then has gained massive streams across all platforms and ‘A Thousand Nights’ is set to be a promising afrobeat comeback.

Although no precise date has been confirmed, fans are hoping for a new album from Bamzy Richies in 2020. He also delighted fans when he revealed he is in the process of working on the brand new project.

Bamzy Richies, born Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-Lateef has worked with notable Disc Jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others. He relocated to South Africa in 2016.

Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-Lateef A.K.A Bamzy Richies hails from Akure South local government area of Ondo State. He grew up Sango Otta, Ogun State and attended Iganmode Grammar School, Sango Otta, Ogun State. He studied Accounting at Ekiti State University.