From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Nigerian fast rising rapper and song writer, Legendary is stepping up his game, and is looking fit to become one of the A list musicians in the country with his latest single “FVCK LOVE”.

The much anticipated single since his debut EP is released through his label, “BBTM music worldwide”.

“FVCK LOVE”, provides fans with a deeper and personal understanding of the rap sensation.

The young rapper gives insight into his view on relationship, intimacy and romantic entanglement and the challenges that is attributed to hustling as a fast rising star.

The story telling concept also plays a major role in the progression of the project.

This is the young rappers first single of the year of the year since the release of the FBTBR EP in November 2021.

“FVCK LOVE” is a great introduction into a competitive year that has seen so

many great hits already.

The rapper and song writer has already designed a plan of how the year is going to go for his career and fans are already showing their excitement in anticipation for bigger accomplishments.