Fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Skido Bantin, has once again got fans and music lovers chained to the rhythm, as he ends 2022 on a high note with his latest single “WENA”.

The Nigerian-born singer who came into limelight following a series of collaborations and public appearances, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s hottest upcoming artistes as his music continues to gain widespread recognition within and outside Nigeria.

The much-anticipated single comes as part of his debut EP and was released this month, December 2022.

On the new song “WENA”, the artiste sings of romance, admiration, and eventually falling in love. It is believed that the song is destined to resonate with fans as various social media platforms have been lit up with the tract just a day after its release.

The naturally talented singer and song writer has already designed a plan of how the year is going to go for his career and fans are already showing their excitement in anticipation for bigger accomplishments.

Listen here: https://alien.streamlink.to/wena